Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards Updates & Events

(Graphic | Courtesy of Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards)

A very special thanks to William from Eclectic Edge, all of our wonderful sponsors and our volunteers for Crush Cancer. We were able to present checks to The Central Oregon Sparrows Club for $6,000 and to Ronald McDonald House of Central Oregon for $6,000. Our Crush Cancer Runs were a huge success. Mark your calendars and start planning for our completely off road 5K, 10K and Half Marathon on May 22, 2022. Thanks also to Dan Mooney and our staff for a great Wine and Shine Car Show. We were able to donate $1,500 to Fred Hutch Cancer Research, which is an amazing organization making such progress towards working for a cure. And thank you to all of you who attended our events and fundraisers.

Upcoming Fundraiser for Historical Society of Central Oregon

We have an upcoming event where a portion of the sales will benefit the Historical Society of Central Oregon. It is a presentation by James Gardner of a recent book he is completing, Kathryn Grace Vandervert; Dreamer on Horseback. The story is about coming of age in the wilderness as part of a frontier community in Southern Central Oregon.

Details:

August 7, 2021 from 11am-2:30pm

Appetizers and desserts provided

Tickets will be available soon, so keep an eye out at faithhopeandcharityevents.com.

Fly Fishing Lessons on Father’s Day Was So Much Fun!

Dan Anthon with Just Add Water Fly Fishing did an excellent job teaching the participants to fly fish. Check out his website here:dananthon.com.

Corporate Events at the Winery

Thank you Leupold, for choosing Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards for your corporate dinner. Give us a call to book your corporate event at 541-526-5075.

Winery Closure

Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards is closed this Saturday, June 26, all day, for a private event.

Come Try Out Our New Tasting Experience On the Patio

Enjoy stemmed wine glass tastings with a server who will provide wine education. Our patio tasting bar will close at 4:30pm on music nights, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and stay open until 5pm Mondays-Thursdays and Sundays.

Live at the Vineyard

Thursday, June 24, 5-8pm: The Sleepless Truckers

Advance ticket purchase is required.

Drawn to songs about the poor, hard-living working class, the good times and the bad, the beauty of life and the sorrows of death, the Sleepless Truckers bring Outlaw Country, Americana, Southern Rock and Red Dirt to the west, throwing in a Central Oregon smokey twist for a redneck tilt-a-whirl experience.

Get The Sleepless Truckers tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event.

Friday, June 25, 6-9pm: The Parnells

We have your table and chairs, just bring yourself. No outside food or drink permitted. Wood-fired pizzas, Caesar salad, dessert, our award-winning wines, beer and non-alcoholic beverages are available for purchase.

Almost Sold Out!

Purchase tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-details/live-at-the-vineyard-the-parnells-advance-ticket-purchase-required

Vineyard Education

In February of this year, Steve, our vineyard manager, did pruning on our vines. A portion of these cuttings were sent to Advantage Vines and Knights Grapevine Nursery. They began nurturing these vines, getting them ready to come back to us in Central Oregon to fill gaps in our vineyard, as well as a new planting of La Crescent and Frontenac.

faithhopeandcharityevents.com