Banda Los Recoditos and 512: The Selena Experience to Close Out Deschutes County Fair’s 104th Anniversary Celebration

The Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo presented by Indian Head Casino is thrilled to announce that the renowned Regional Mexican band, Banda Los Recoditos, and the acclaimed Selena tribute band, 512: The Selena Experience, will be performing as the closing acts on Sunday, August 4, 2024, wrapping up the fair’s 104th-anniversary celebration. This exciting double-header promises an unforgettable multicultural finale to Central Oregon’s largest annual event, running from July 31 to August 4, 2024.

Geoff Hinds, director of Deschutes County Fair and Expo, expressed his enthusiasm about the inclusion of these diverse acts, stating, “We are ecstatic to have Banda Los Recoditos and 512: The Selena Experience close out our 104th-anniversary celebration. Their infectious energy, exceptional musicianship, and passionate fan bases will create an electrifying atmosphere, ensuring an incredible end to an amazing week at the fair while celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of our region.”

The addition of Banda Los Recoditos and 512: The Selena Experience to the fair’s lineup further showcases the event’s commitment to providing diverse and exceptional entertainment for all attendees. With the previously announced opening night performance by The Fray and Friday night’s show featuring Yung Gravy, the Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo presented by Indian Head Casino offers an unparalleled musical experience that caters to a wide range of tastes and demographics.

As a reminder, all concerts in the Kendall Toyota of Bend Summer Concert series are FREE with paid admission to the fair. The limited number of VIP tickets, starting at $10, provide access to a premium viewing section near the stage, a VIP-only bar, and other exclusive benefits. Due to high demand, fairgoers are encouraged to secure their VIP tickets early to enhance their concert experience.

In addition to the incredible musical performances, the Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo offers a plethora of exciting activities and attractions, including championship rodeo, carnival rides, animal exhibits, shopping, and a diverse selection of food vendors. Fairgoers can indulge in classic fair favorites while exploring the various exhibits and performances throughout the event.

For more information about the Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo presented by Indian Head Casino, including the full entertainment lineup, ticket information, and event schedules, please visit deschutesfair.com.

About the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo:

The Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo, held annually at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, Oregon, is the largest County fair in the state and the largest event east of the Cascades. Each summer, the fair offers a rich blend of live entertainment, livestock, thrilling rodeo action, and fun for all ages. The fair is a hallmark of summer in Central Oregon, drawing visitors from across the state to enjoy its diverse attractions.

deschutesfair.com