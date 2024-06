Whose Live Anyways? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage!

All ages are welcomed, but please note that some “PG-13” language will be used during the performance.

Wednesday, June 26 at 7:30pm

towertheatre.org