OAS Fundraiser Featuring Bob Weir & Wolf Bros at Hoodoo Ski Area

(Photo | Courtesy of Oregon Adaptive Sports)

Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS) is excited to announce the return of Bigstock! This year we are featuring Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers. Traditionally a private event, we are now opening up this amazing event to the public.

Bigstock Fundraiser is a domestic nonprofit corporation, with a sole mission of raising funds through philanthropic events, for local charitable and benevolent causes. Bigstock Fundraiser is now in its 11th year of hosting fundraising concerts to bring people together to raise money for Oregon Adaptive Sports oregonadaptivesports.org. We have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for OAS in the past decade.

Bigstock, a benefit concert for Oregon Adaptative Sports, will take place on Saturday September 10, 2022, at Hoodoo Ski area, right outside of Sisters. Doors open at 2pm. Food and beverages available on-site. Overnight parking aloud. Low back chairs, blankets allowed. No seating provided.

Bigstock is Central Oregon’s premiere concert and one of the largest fundraisers of the year for Oregon Adaptive Sports, a nonprofit organization that provides life-changing outdoor recreation experience for individuals with disabilities.

Each summer for the past ten years, a talented national artist has performed in an intimate venue in Central Oregon. A limited, fortunate crowd has been wowed with an amazing show full of heart and for a good cause. This year, we are excited to welcome back all of our friends and supporters, and extend our reach beyond our community to welcome new friends and music lovers from all around Oregon and beyond!

We are beyond excited to welcome Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers! Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros formed in 2018 by Weir along with Don Was and Jay Lane. The band set out performing the expansive catalogue of Grateful Dead, Bobby’s solo albums and more and has toured extensively throughout the US. Bobby Weir is a founding member of the legendary Grateful Dead and Dead & Company and is one of rock’s finest, most distinctive rhythm guitarists and singers.

Tickets are currently on sale at bendticket.com/events/125236403/bob-weir-and-the-wolf- brothers There will be a limited amount of paper tickets ($120) available through Smith Rock Records.

117 NW Oregon Ave, Bend, OR 97703.

Ticket price $120

Additional Information available on OAS website, and Bendticket.com.

oregonadaptivesports.org