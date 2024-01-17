BEAT Announces Tickets for Junie B. Jones Jr — The Musical

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

BEAT Children’s Theatre is thrilled to announce their Winter Musical — Junie B. Jones Jr — The Musical!

Join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store: Junie’s best friend Lucille has found new best friends — and Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. While in Mr. Scary’s class, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard — and she may need glasses. Add in a friendly cafeteria lady, an intense kickball tournament and a Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal, and first grade has never been more exciting, or hysterical!

Performed by actors ages 10-16, this musical will be full of challenging singing and dancing and storytelling!

Tickets are on sale now — get yours today!

Performances at Caldera High School

Friday, February 9 | 7pm

Saturday, February 10 | 2pm

Saturday, February 10 | 7pm

Sunday, February 11 | 2pm

Click for Tickets

beatchildrenstheatre.org