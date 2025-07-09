BEAT Children’s Theatre Announces a BEAT Youth Ambassador Program

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

BEAT announces a BEAT Youth Ambassador position. This person will be a visiting Ambassador to our BEAT Board of Directors and will participate in Board meeting, programs and events as the representative voice of the young people BEAT serves. The BEAT Youth Ambassador will serve a six-month term and will be chosen through a careful application and interview process. Open to students ages 14-18 who have some experience with our organization, this role will give our older students the opportunity to learn about the running of a nonprofit organization, as well as helping to build their leadership skills and experience.

If you are interested in learning more, or applying for our very first BEAT Youth Ambassador term (starting Sep 1, 2025), please reach out to our Executive Director, Bree Beal, and she will send you the job description and application. Bree.beal@beatchildrenstheatre.org

Applications will be due no later than July 31, 2025 and interviews will be held the following week.

Our BEAT Board of Director is thrilled to welcome our new Youth Ambassadors!

