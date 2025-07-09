Heat Precautions for Pets

(Photo courtesy of HSCO)

With temperatures soaring into the 90s and beyond, The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) would like to offer tips to keep your pet safe in the high desert heat. The best spot for your pet is inside a safe, cool house. Dogs and cats cannot cool their body temperatures as efficiently as humans.

Tips to Protect Your Pets in Hot Weather:

If your pet is outside during the day, provide shade and fresh, cool water. Older pets, short-muzzled breeds and overweight animals are at greater risk of overheating during hot weather. You can provide a wading pool to aid in cooling.

provide shade and fresh, cool water. Older pets, short-muzzled breeds and overweight animals are at greater risk of overheating during hot weather. You can provide a wading pool to aid in cooling. Leaving your pet in a parked car can be a deadly mistake. Temperatures inside a car can reach over 100 degrees in minutes. Even partially open windows won’t protect your pet from heatstroke.

Temperatures inside a car can reach over 100 degrees in minutes. Even partially open windows won’t protect your pet from heatstroke. Exercise your dog in the morning or evening when temperatures and pavement are cool . Hot pavement can burn paw pads and melted tar can get stuck to pads and hair. Try the “ten-second rule” by pressing your hand on the ground; if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pets. Hiking trails and dirt also retain the heat.

. Hot pavement can burn paw pads and melted tar can get stuck to pads and hair. Try the “ten-second rule” by pressing your hand on the ground; if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pets. Hiking trails and dirt also retain the heat. Dogs in truck beds can suffer injury or heat stroke. Never transport dogs in uncovered truck beds during hot weather. The metal can cause serious burns, and dogs are at risk of falling out or being injured by road debris. If you wouldn’t sit barefoot in the truck bed, neither should your dog.

“Most people want to do right by their pets. It’s easy to underestimate how quickly heat can become dangerous. Temperatures can quickly exceed 100 degrees in a parked car, even with the windows cracked, which is just not a safe temperature for animals to be in” said Amber Kostoff, HSCO executive director. “With high temperatures forecasted to be in the mid 90’s here in Central Oregon, please plan appropriately to keep your pups safe and out of the car during the heat of the day.”

HSCO offers free educational materials for businesses and community members, including posters and car windshield flyers with signs of heatstroke and tips to prevent it. These materials are available at the shelter.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon is located one mile south of Reed Market Road on 27th Street in Bend. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday 10am to 5:30pm.

About the Humane Society of Central Oregon:

Founded in 1961, the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) is a full-service animal shelter located at 61170 SE 27th Street, Bend. As a Socially Conscious Shelter, HSCO is dedicated to providing the best possible outcomes for all animals under its care. In the past year, HSCO found homes for nearly 3,000 animals and reunited hundreds of pets with their families. Our community outreach includes accessible veterinary care and the HOPE pet food bank, which supports the needs of pet owners in Central Oregon.

hsco.org • 541-382-3537