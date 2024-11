BEAT Children’s Theatre Announces Registration for Winter Musical

Come join us under the sea for a beloved adventure about getting lost, letting go, growing up and finding the brave little fish inside us all.

Ages — 9-16

Tuition — $425

Registration — Wednesday, November 6 — 8am-8pm

We will run a lottery if the registration over-enrolls

Audition Workshop — Monday, November 11

Auditions — Saturday, November 16

Rehearsals —

November — Music and Choreo — Monday / Tuesday — November 18-19

December — Monday, Tuesday & Thursday — December 2-17

December — Saturday 7 & Saturday 14

January — Monday, Tuesday & Thursday — January 7-30

Tech Week — February 3-5

Performances —

Friday — February 7-9

CSPs — Thursday, February 6 & Friday, February 7

beatchildrenstheatre.org