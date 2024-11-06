Upcoming Central Oregon Symphony Association Fall Events

(Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Symphony Association)

Music in Public Places

November 9 | 2pm

Enjoy free live chamber music performances by Central Oregon Symphony musicians with Music in Public Places.

Dove String Quartet at the Prineville Public Library

Alpenglow Reed Trio at the Sunriver Public Library

Cascade Chamber Players at the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond

No ticket required. Family friendly. Performances typically last an hour.

Music Masters Series

November 23 — Masterclass | 10am • Recital | 7pm

The Music Masters Series (put on by the Central Oregon Symphony Association) brings renowned guest musicians to Central Oregon.

Our upcoming event spotlights the violin and viola, with renowned violinist Casey Bozell, and violist Darian Todd with pianist Gary Ruppert.

The masterclass is tailored for violin and viola students of all ages seeking to enhance their skills.

Free and open to the public — both events will be held at Wille Hall at COCC in Bend. RSVP by November 20.

We will offer a full season of concerts this year, including fall, winter, and spring symphony concerts, and a chamber orchestra concert. We will announce these events soon, so stay tuned for more information.

To prioritize our valued members, we will not be offering complimentary tickets this year to ensure our members receive the best possible experience and access to seating.

cosymphony.com