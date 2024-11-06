Don’t Miss Cabaret This November

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Cabaret is an American classical musical with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff. It is based on the 1951 play I Am a Camera by John Van Druten, which in turn was based on the 1939 novel Goodbye to Berlin by Christopher Isherwood. It follows a female girlie club entertainer in Weimar Republic era Berlin as she romances a man during the Nazi Party’s rise to power.

This production contains sexual references, adult content, alcohol and drug use, strong language, mild violence, allusion to the Holocaust and WWII. 18+ recomended.

Cabaret

Friday-Sunday, November 8-10 and

Thursday-Saturday, November 14-16

