BEAT Children’s Theatre is looking for Ambassadors

Do you believe in the importance of theatre and the performing arts? Do you enjoy sharing your passion for theatre and all that theatre does for the world? We do too! We would love to have some volunteers to help us share the BEAT mission, program and goals with audience and guests at our events.

If you think you might be interested, click on the link or go to our web site to read about our BEAT Ambassador program description and to find the downloadable application. We welcome Ambassadors of all ages, backgrounds and experience!

If you have questions, please feel free to reach out to our Executive Director Bree Beal at bree.beal@beatonline.org.

beatchildrenstheatre.org