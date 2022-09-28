Three IN A LANDSCAPE Shows Added

For the first time in history, a nine-foot Steinway grand piano will be nestled in the smooth rocks and yucca trees at Joshua Tree National Park and along the banks of the Merced River in the valley at Yosemite National Park for IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild. Join us as we celebrate our national parks and the legacy of public lands in America by bringing a live classical music soundtrack to these inspirational landscapes this October.

Joshua Tree National Park

October 24 & 25

Yosemite National Park

October 27

Due to permit limitations at Yosemite National Park, headphone reservations (tickets) will be limited to 4 per household.

“Everybody needs beauty as well as bread, a place to play in and pray in, where nature may heal and give strength to body and soul.”

~ John Muir

Tickets on Sale Now

inalandscape.org