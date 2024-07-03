Sunriver Stars Presents Death of a Salesman in Bend

Sunriver Stars Community Theater (SSCT) is pleased to partner with director Joshua Billeter to produce Death of a Salesman, July 19-27, at Unity Spiritual Community in Bend. Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize winning tragedy, tells the story of Willy Loman — an everyday, aging, traveling salesman — as he struggles for success in search of the dying promise of the American Dream.

“I think this show is important because it tackles the subject matter of the American Dream,” Billeter said. “On the surface this family has it all, a house, a car and is able to make ends meet; but there is more than meets the eye once we dig into this family.”

Death of a Salesman will show at 7:30pm on July 19-20 and 25-26, plus a closing matinee at 2pm on July 27. The show will run approximately two and half hours with a 15-minute intermission. Refreshments and a cash bar will be offered. Tickets are $20.

“This season we wanted to reach out to theater goers in the Bend-area to introduce them to Sunriver Stars,” said Stars founder and artistic director Victoria Kristy. “We hope the extended community will recognize what we have to offer and attend or participate in future productions.”

The story deals with some heavy subject matter, with the internal battle of Loman, the father and main character of the play.

“He is not only struggling to make ends meet, but he is struggling physically and mentally throughout the play, and it affects more than just him — every character has a purposeful intention with what they do,” Billeter said. “It was once called the best play ever written, and my intention is to make this quote come to life and make it a must-see for all audience members.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit sunriverstars.org.

About Sunriver Stars Community Theater:

Sunriver Stars Community Theater, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, is a community-based performing arts organization providing quality, family-friendly entertainment and education opportunities for Sunriver, Oregon and the surrounding communities. More information may be found at sunriverstars.org. Follow SSCT on social media at facebook.com/sunriverstarscommunitytheater and Instagram @sunriverstarscommunitytheater.

sunriverstars.org

Show Details

What

Sunriver Stars Community Theater (SSCT) Presents “Death of a Salesmen”

Who

Director: Joshua Billeter

Cast

Willy Loman — Jim Wurm

Linda Loman — Meg Knight

Biff Loman — Nathan Kristjanson

Happy Loman — Joshua Billeter

The Woman — CJ Wurm

Ben — Keith Eichner

Charley — William Miller

Bernard — Malachi Hooper

Howard Wagner — Brandon White

Jenny — Anna Schmitt

Ms. Forsythe — Mikayla Gill

Letta — Amber Wells

Stanley — Steve Herron

Crew

Asst. Director — Desi Thrower

Stage Manager/Props — Whitney Garner

When

7:30pm July 19-20, 25-26 | 2pm July 27

Where

Unity Spiritual Community

63645 Scenic Drive, Bend, OR 97703

Tickets & Show Details

$20 adults; $15 children 12 and under sunriverstars.org

Approximate Run Time:

2.5 hours, including 15-minute intermission with cash bar, refreshments