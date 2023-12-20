BEAT — Ending the Year on a High Note

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

2023 was a great success at BEAT.

Our young artists worked hard, learned a lot, and had fun. Audiences were enthusiastic. Now the children will enjoy some time off for the holidays.

However the staff at BEAT can’t rest just yet. We have 2024 starting soon and we need to secure additional funding to run our educational programs and produce our shows. Our BEAT kids deserve no less than our best effort.

Will you help?

Now would be an especially beneficial time to make a tax-deductible year’s end gift to help us fund our next season and provide Central Oregon children with the benefits of performing arts education.

Whether you can give $25, $50, $100, or even more, every contribution will help and will be greatly appreciated. Simply click the link below to donate securely on our website:

If 200 BEAT families and friends could each give $50, we would reach our goal of raising $40,000 by the end of the year!

Thank you for being a part of our BEAT family, and warmest wishes for a joyful holiday season,

P.S. Your support has a lasting impact well beyond any theatrical production’s final curtain. Kids who participate in the performing arts acquire important life skills. They gain self-confidence, learn responsibility and develop greater respect for others. Data even shows they tend to do better in school. Thank you again for your generosity!

BEAT is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All donations are tax-deductible to the full extent allowed by law.

