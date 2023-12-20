Give the Gift of an Arts Education

(Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre)

There is still time to give young learners the gift of performing arts!

Our campaign for the Tower’s Education Fund is still underway, and we need your help to reach $71,000 by December 31. We’ve raised 60% of our goal as of today. With your support, we can close this gap and raise our total campaign amount.

Our LessonPLAN education programs deliver world-class performing arts to every school district in Central Oregon and bring public, private and home school students to the theatre. Our aim is to impact more than 8,000 students — a 35% increase this school year — through the creativity and inspiration of performing arts.

Please give today and inspire hearts through the gift of performing arts.

