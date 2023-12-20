Learn to Draw: Beginning Drawing Simplified Series

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

New Series!

Beginning Drawing Simplified

Have fun learning how to draw, even if you think you can’t. This class shows you techniques to develop skills using geometric shapes which are then softened and rounded to draw anything. Beginning drawing is the basis for all fine art because it teaches you how to see objects in a different way. You will do a technique sheet and a finished drawing. No experience is required. All levels welcome. Materials are supplied. Take the series of three, or register for any of the single sessions.

Saturday, February 24

9am-12:30pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $59

Building on the information in Beginning Drawing 1, you will explore the importance of value (shading) which provides depth and perspective on a two-dimensional surface. Value is one of the main elements in drawing and painting and adding charcoal makes it exciting. The projects include a pencil drawing and a charcoal drawing. Materials are included. All levels welcome. Materials are supplied. Take the series of three, or register for any of the single sessions.

Saturday, March 2

9am-12:30pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $59

In session three of Beginning Drawing, you will investigate the advanced drawing techniques of pencil, ink, and charcoal. Bring a black and white photo of something you would like to draw that is approximately 8 by 10 inches. All other materials are supplied. Take the series of three, or register for any of the single sessions.

Saturday, March 9

9am-12:30pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $59

Sign up for the full series and receive a discounted rate!

Saturdays, February 24, March 2, and March 9

9am-12:30pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $149

COCC Community Education

