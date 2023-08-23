BEAT’s Fall Play Announcement

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

BEAT Children’s Theatre is thrilled to announce our fall production — The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, by Barbara Robinson. In this hilarious Christmas tale, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids — probably the most inventively awful kids in history.

You won’t believe the mayhem — and the fun — when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head-on! Hysterical and heartwarming, this will be the perfect play to kick off our holiday season!

Registration opens Thursday August 24. You can register online from 8am-8pm, on our website. If you have any technical issues, please let us know at bree.beal@beatonline.org.

Full schedule and performance information can be found on our website.

beatchildrenstheatre.org