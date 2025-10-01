Beloved Disney Classic The Little Mermaid Splashes into Redmond

Ovation Performing Arts (OPA) is thrilled to voyage the seven seas to present Disney’s The Little Mermaid, November 7-16 at Redmond High School, 675 SW Rimrock Way. This family-friendly musical invites the community to journey under the sea with Ariel, Flounder, Sebastian, and all the unforgettable characters from the beloved story. Tickets are $14 or $48 for a family four-pack.

Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairytale and the animated film, The Little Mermaid is whimsical and deep, a timeless story of wonder, beauty and forbidden love. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and book by Doug Wright, this well-known story comes to Central Oregon with signature OPA color and scale. Featuring hit songs like Under the Sea, Kiss the Girl and Part of Your World set to live orchestra with an ocean of dancers, the show captures the magic of Disney while bringing a fresh creative twist to the stage. In addition to the show, souvenirs, candy grams to send to cast members, and tickets for a raffle basket will be available in the lobby.

“If you love the Disney animation, you’ll love this faithful stage adaptation,” says Director Jonathan Shepherd. “We never say no to a new challenge at OPA. Turning our studio and stage into a veritable aquarium has certainly been a challenge, and a catalyst for new ideas.”

In typical OPA fashion, the production is largely a parent and community collaboration, featuring custom sets, choreography, props and costumes. With a cast of nearly 60, the production represents youth from across Central Oregon, ages 8-14. Although traditionally a homeschool theater group, several children were able to participate from public and private schools in the area, further growing OPA into a community theater juggernaut.

“The Broadway pass is ambitious,” Shepherd said. “It only exaggerates the spectacle, exaggerates the slapstick. Narratively and musically, it dives much deeper into the pathos behind the Hans Christian Anderson fable.”

Continuing with its passion for challenge, next OPA will venture into the world of adult theater, combined with its young adult division, for the region’s first production of The Prince of Egypt. Auditions will be held September 30 and October 1, with show dates in January. For tickets or more information, please visit ovationpa.com.

The Little Mermaid

Approximate run time: Two hours, 15 minutes

Directed by Jonathan Shepherd

WHO

Director: Jonathan Shepherd

Co-Director: Sydney Garner

Choreographer: Kelly Breen

Show Coordinator: Andrea Garner

Music: Alan Menken

Lyrics: Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater

Book: Doug Wright

WHEN

6:30pm Friday, November 7

6:30pm Saturday, November 8

3pm Sunday, November 9

6:30pm Friday, November 14

6:30pm Saturday, November 15

3pm Sunday, November 16

WHERE

Redmond High School

675 SW Rimrock Way

Redmond, OR

TICKETS

$14; $48 for a four-pack

About Ovation Performing Arts:

Ovation Performing Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, was founded more than 20 years ago as a homeschool choir. It has since evolved into a multifaceted performing arts group with a legacy of serving Christ and families with chorus, acting and dance classes, and theatrical productions. OPA prides itself on growing young actors with substantial ensemble work as well as principal opportunities, brought together in one top-quality production. Traditionally rehearsals have been during regular school hours, resulting in their distinction as a homeschool theater, but all are welcome. In 2025, OPA launched a new age-division structure: OPA Debut, for 8–12-year-olds, OPA Brava for those 13-18, OPA Forte for 14-18, and OPA Encore for 15 and up. OPA participants span from Sunriver to Culver, Prineville to Sisters, home-schooled actors to high school orchestra.

OvationPA.com