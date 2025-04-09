The inaugural Bend Burn & Barrel festival debuts August 22–23, 2025, offering two unforgettable nights of premium cigars, fine spirits, gourmet food, and live entertainment — set against the stunning backdrops of Tetherow Resort and Crater Lake Spirits.

Hosted by the acclaimed podcast Between Two Humidors, this exclusive festival is a curated celebration of the finer things — featuring premium hand-rolled cigars, whiskey and bourbon pairings, fine food, live music, breathtaking venues, and a custom swag bag for every attendee. A special thank-you to Partner Sponsor, The Cigar Chapel, whose support made this event possible.

VIP Patrons will enjoy elevated experiences at both Tetherow Resort and Crater Lake Spirits, including rare tastings, exclusive lounges, and a private performance by StationCamp. Social Experience attendees will enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, tastings, food, and live music at Crater Lake Spirits.

Live performances will take place both nights. Food lovers can take advantage of exclusive discounts from five local food trucks in partnership with The Bend Foodie.

We’re honored to welcome special guests Robert Caldwell (Caldwell Cigars) and Matt Booth (Room 101) and spotlight our Sponsors: Caldwell, Don Doroteo, Foundation, Luciana, My Father, and Room 101.

A charity raffle, sponsored by Don Doroteo Cigars, will benefit The Giving Plate, a local nonprofit combating food insecurity.

Tickets are limited and expected to sell out fast. Full details and ticket packages can be found on the website.

bendburnandbarrel.com