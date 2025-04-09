Sunriver Music Festival Selects 2025 Featured Artwork

(River Dreaming by David Young-Wolff)

Sunriver Music Festival has selected David Young-Wolff’s River Dreaming as its featured artwork for 2025.

Each year, the Festival features an artist local to Central Oregon for the season’s poster. Artists were invited to submit their artwork for consideration and a jury of professional artists from the Artist’s Gallery Sunriver assists in making the final selection. Young-Wolff’s digitally enhanced photograph, which has been printed onto 20×30 inch metal and custom-framed by Eastlake Framing, will be auctioned at the Raise the Baton fundraising party on June 21. Details and tickets at sunrivermusic.org.

Fine art quality reproductions of this work will grace the cover of the brochure and program magazine for the 48th season of Sunriver Music Festival. Posters are available for $35. Framed posters are $85. Notecards with Festival art are $25 for a pack of ten. All merchandise is available at the Sunriver Music Festival office. Call 541-593-1084 or email information@sunrivermusic.org to purchase posters.

About David Young-Wolff

In the artist’s words: “I was honored to have my work, River Dreaming, chosen for the 48th season of Sunriver Music Festival. The intention of River Dreaming is to illustrate how experiencing outside can alter your perception of being in nature. You can open up to nature in many different ways, from realistic to surrealistic and beyond.”

David Young-Wolff’s journey through the world of photography has always been guided by one constant: light. As a child, he was captivated by the way light danced through the leaves, wrapped around mountains and over every object in its path. He couldn’t resist following its journey as it traveled across people, faces, and shapes. This early fascination with light has defined his nearly 45-year career as a professional photographer in Los Angeles.

David became one of the top producers of stock photography, before shifting his focus to creating powerful, evocative images for clients and embarking on his own personal photography projects.

One of the defining moments of his career was working on the book Navajo Mothers and Daughters: Portraits of Beauty. Over the course of five years, David and his wife traveled more than 14,000 miles from Santa Monica to Flagstaff where they spent time on the Navajo reservation capturing intimate portraits of Navajo women for a project that was both technically demanding and personally fulfilling. It was an extraordinary opportunity for David, made even more meaningful by the close friendship with the book’s author, a longtime friend of his and his wife, Pam.

David deeply appreciates a lifetime in photography, which has given him the opportunity to meet and collaborate with incredible people, learning from each interaction. Working on numerous creative projects has allowed him to experience the power of teamwork. At the same time, photography has also given him the freedom to create powerful images on his own, capturing moments through his unique perspective.

Today, David and Pam now reside in Sunriver, where his photography continues to evolve, shaped by a lifelong love of light.

Sunriver Music Festival’s 2025 summer season will be held in Bend and Sunriver from August 2-13. Events are at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and the historic Great Hall at Sunriver Resort. Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell will lead world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in a remarkable 48th season.

Sunriver Music Festival is a year-round nonprofit presenting world-class orchestral performances and supporting music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.

sunrivermusic.org • davidyoung-wolff.com