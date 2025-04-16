Roundabout Books to Host Bend Children’s Book Author Susan Newman for a Special Story Time about Her Deaf English Sheepdog

Roundabout Books is pleased to host Susan Newman for a special story time where she will read from her new children’s book The Adventures of Darla the Deaf Dog about her English Sheepdog, to whom she taught sign language. The FREE event will be held at Roundabout Books on May 10 at 11am. An ASL interpreter will be on-hand to sign the event.

Meet Darla, an adorable Old English Sheepdog. Even though she’s deaf, she still has lots of fun — from digging holes to enjoying delicious ice cream! Filled with fun adventures and interactive sign language examples, The Adventures of Darla the Deaf Dog will be an exciting story for youngsters to enjoy over and over again.

Susan Newman has dedicated over forty years of her life to working with deaf and hard-of-hearing children and their families. Darla was a long-awaited gift to Susan for her 40th birthday. Susan always wanted an Old English Sheepdog as a child. Darla was born in Netarts Bay, Oregon and lived a long, happy life until the age of 13. Susan currently lives and teaches in Bend. The Adventures of Darla the Deaf Dog is Susan’s first children’s book.

This is a FREE event. Books can be purchased via telephone at 541-306-6564 or in the store. The event will be held at Roundabout Books & Cafe in Bend. For further information, please contact Roundabout Books’ Event Manager, Julie Swearingen, at julie@roundaboutbookshop.com.

About Roundabout Books & Café:

Roundabout Books & Cafe is a full-service independent bookstore, located in the heart of Bend’s Northwest Crossing Community. The staff take tremendous pride in their highly curated selection of new adult and children’s books. Local Bend resident, Cassie Clemans, founded Roundabout Books with a vision of enhancing the life of our community by providing a warm and comfortable literary space where people of all ages are welcome to read, browse, shop for books, meet a friend or enjoy an event.

roundaboutbookshop.com