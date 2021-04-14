Craving the Return of Live Music?

Sunriver Music Festival remains committed to presenting world-class musical experiences for Central Oregon residents and visitors and we look forward to a summer of creativity and community with you!

SWINGS FORE STRINGS returns on June 6 – A good time for a beautiful cause: Gather your golfing buddies for a fun afternoon on the championship Woodlands Course, including raffles and games, food and drinks, and, of course, live music! As a bonus, your registration includes additional discounted rounds of golf at the Meadows and Woodlands courses the whole weekend.

Adopt a Musician

Whether you can host or not this year, there’s an adoption option for you!

Sunriver Music Festival is committed to following all public health guidelines to help our community remain healthy and thriving. With that in mind, we welcome your creative contributions in taking good care of the world-class musicians comprising the Festival Orchestra this summer!

Here are some ideas on how you can help make the music happen and Adopt a Musician:

Host a musician in your guest quarters

Sponsor a rental house/condo or hotel room

Sponsor a musician of your choice

Sponsor an orchestra section of your choice

Donate hotel points

Loan the use of your RV or RV parking space

Benefits for hosting a musician include:

Hosts may purchase concert tickets earlier than general public

2021 Sunriver Music Festival poster

2 complimentary tickets to a concert of your choice

New friendships

Sunriver Music Festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity. Substantial tax benefits may be available for Adopting a Musician.

Thank you for letting us know how you would like to help make the music happen!

