Bend Singers to Participate in D-Day Ceremonies in Normandy

Six vocalists from Bend will participate in several D-Day Commemoration Events, June 3-9, in Normandy, France, with a final stop to perform in Paris.

The singers will perform with the All-American Choir and a mass band at Utah Beach as part of D-Day, as well as participate in Le Concert de Liberation and a D-Day Memorial Parade in Sainte-Mere-Eglise. In addition, they sing at the chapel in Sainte-Mere-Eglise Church.

The All-American Choir features singers from across America who perform “musical salutes to the fallen in Normandy, France.” After singing in Normandy, they travel to Paris for a final performance at La Madeleine Cathedral.

Participating singers from Bend include Cathy Hendricks, Laurie Henning, former Marine Brian Senner, retired Army/Navy veteran Hank Zielinski, Kelly Pence and Dawn Cheney. The six singers regularly perform with area choirs including Central Oregon Mastersingers, Opera Bend and their church choirs.

Senner, a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corp who was honorably discharged, is touched to sing in the commemorative events. “Every time I hear the Star-Spangled Banner, I get a little teary eyed,” he shared. “When I think about all the men who stormed those beaches in Normandy, sacrificing their lives for my freedom, I feel a sense of gratefulness.”

Thinking about those who lost their sons in battle, Senner can imagine the “loss” and “pride” of family members. “When we sing at Utah Beach on June 6, I am not sure exactly how I will feel, but I do know it will be powerful,” he concluded.

Hendricks, whose father served in WWII and spent 20 years in the Air Force, is organizing details for the Bend contingent in memory of her Dad.

“Although he was in the Pacific theatre of operations (battlefields) during WWII, I have a strong sense of pride and admiration for our military, and humble gratitude for the sacrifices they selfishly make to protect and serve this great nation. It is such an honor to participate in a tribute to the fallen heroes at Normandy,” she said.

