Catch a Free HDCM Concert (or Two) This Week!

(2024-2025 Spotlight Chamber Players | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) is offering two free performances this weekend featuring the Spotlight Chamber Players, a group of talented young musicians selected for their dedication and skill. These concerts mark the culmination of the ensemble’s season of intensive chamber music study.

This year’s Spotlight Chamber Players are:

Madeleine Bloom (violin), Parker Carlson (violin), Jonathan Cupit (cello), Aaron Goyal (guitar), Leah May (violin), Ezra Oncken (violin), and Perrin Standen (viola).

Pop-Up Concert

Saturday, May 31 at 2pm

Looney Bean Coffee, Downtown Bend

961 NW Brooks St., Bend

Enjoy an outdoor performance in the backyard of Looney Bean Coffee. The program will include works by Bach, Telemann, Mozart, and more. Arrive early to grab your favorite drink or snack before the concert begins!

Finale Performance

Sunday, June 1 at 7pm

Touchmark at Mt. Bachelor Village

19800 SW Touchmark Way, Bend

This final performance will feature music by Bach, Telemann, Mozart, Villa-Lobos, and others, with special guest Charlene Chi, mezzo-soprano.

Both performances are free and open to the public.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Join us in our seventeenth season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community!

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)