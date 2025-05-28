((L-R) When We Were Young, You Are Stronger Than You Know, Rest & Reprieve by Michelle Schultz)

Class Experience

Step into a serene evening of soulful creativity with artist Michelle Schultz. Inspired by her peaceful blue painting series, this intimate workshop invites you to explore the power of a single color through meditative brushwork. Surrounded by candlelight, community, and a glass of wine in hand, you’ll be guided to slow down, connect with your inner stillness, and let intuition lead. No experience necessary. This event is for ages 21+. Both wine and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided.

Michelle Shultz is a fine artist known for her soul-centered work that explores emotion, energy, and healing through color. Her intuitive approach invites participants to connect inward and create from a place of stillness and presence.

All materials provided.

Meditative Monochromatic Painting with Michelle Shultz

May 30, 2025 | Two Suns Art Studio

Sign up: hisawyer.com/two-suns-art-studio/schedules/activity-set/1410054?day=2025-05-30&view=cal&source=all-activities.

michelleschultzstudio.com