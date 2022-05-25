BendFilm Introduces the That Bendfilm Show Fundraiser on June 3

BendFilm recently announced that they will kick off the 2022 Festival season with an extraordinary evening to transport people back in time at a LIVE variety, game, late night talk, video, music and dance SHOW.

BendFilm is hosting the first-ever That BendFilm Show featuring Deb Auchery and the Cult of Tuck, DJ Giancarlo, Katy Ipock, and so much more hosted by Tin Pan Programmer and Source Weekly critic, Jared Rasic, and Cult of Tuck star Foxy LaHound.

“We’ve been isolated for so long and it is time to get out, have fun, connect, and celebrate our creative community,” said Todd Looby, BendFilm executive director. “We’re looking forward to our 19th Festival this October and funds from this event will empower us to celebrate the art form of film and its unique power to serve as a uniting force.”

EVENT DETAILS:

Who: That BendFilm Show

What: A BendFilm Fundraiser

When: Friday, June 3

Time: Doors: 7pm | Show starts: 7:30pm

Where: Volcanic Theatre Pub 70 SW Century Drive, Bend.

Cost: $30 All funds raised will support filmmaker travel to the 19th BendFilm Festival.

Tickets: Register for this event here.

Prize drawing tickets for a NYC, glamping or Belize trip here (only 150 will be sold).

General Fundraiser info with Silent Auction items to bid on here.

70s attire is encouraged and the best dressed wins $100

About BendFilm

BendFilm hosts an annual independent film festival, year-round film exhibitions and programs, and is the proud owner of the Tin Pan Theater – a boutique arthouse cinema located in downtown Bend’s Tin Pan Alley. The organization is designed to support and nourish filmmakers and enrich the cultural life of Central Oregon while also providing an economic benefit to the region. Celebrating its 19th year, BendFilm is proud to bring diverse voices and visions to the Bend community. The BendFilm Festival runs every October in Bend.

Make plans to join us October 6-9, 2022 for in-person and October 10-23 for virtual cinema — plus filmmaker workshops, panels and more. Bend is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts, foodies, beer lovers and stunning natural scenery. BendFilm is made possible by a dedicated crew of volunteers and generous donors, members and sponsors.

bendfilm.org • 541-388-3378