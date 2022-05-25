(Graphic | Courtesy of Maragas Winery)

Sunday Jazz at Maragas Winery kicks off Sunday May 29 from 1-4pm.

You can sit outside or inside (if seated inside, you’ll be seated behind the band). The great part, whether seated on the patio, adirondack lawn chairs, or inside, you will be able to see the band while they perform.

The music is complimentary, but, if you would like to ensure your seat, we will be taking reservations to hold a table for you — fee required. Please note, although you will be permitted to bring in blankets, you will not be permitted to bring in chairs.

We’ll have wine, beer, soft-drinks, water and lighter-fare food available, so please, no food or drinks may be brought into the winery or winery grounds area.

Our Memorial Weekend Sunday Jazz features:

Andy Armer — keys, Richard Frank — bass and Lisa Dae — drums/vocals.

We’re honored to get the jazz started this year with her beautiful vocals!

Call us at 541-546-5464 to reserve a table.

Please also remember, although we also love our pets, no pets are permitted.

Look forward to seeing you soon!

maragaswinery.com