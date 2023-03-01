18th Annual Backcountry Film Festival Returns to Central Oregon

Calling all skiers, backcountry adventurers, thrill seekers, and winter enthusiasts! Get ready for the annual celebration of winter wildlands through this collection of short films. We make our grand return to Central Oregon in person and indoors for our eighteenth Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival! We will offer three screenings this year, March 9-12, in Bend, Sisters and Sunriver. All proceeds will go to support the efforts of the local nonprofit, Discover Your Forest.

Thursday, March 9 @ Volcanic Theater Pub

Doors open at 6pm and Films at 7pm

Doors open at 6pm and Films at 7pm Saturday, March 11@ Sunriver SHARC

Doors open at 6pm and Films at 6:30pm

Doors open at 6pm and Films at 6:30pm Sunday, March 12 @ Sisters Movie House

Doors open at 6:15pm and Films at 6:45pm

Discover Your Forest is the proud nonprofit partner of the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and the Crooked River National Grassland. We bring a massive volunteer force onto our public lands and provide annual free school field trips and outdoor education for thousands of local students. This yearly fundraiser festival helps us continue our mission of creating the next generation of environmental stewards.

Produced each year as a celebratory backcountry community event by the Winter Wildlands Alliance, the 18th Annual Backcountry Film Festival film line-up is full of snowy, cinematic adventure sure to inspire both the local backcountry and general communities. Winter Wildlands Alliance is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving winter wildlands and a quality human-powered snow sports experience on public lands. All funds raised directly benefit local projects and programs that perpetuate access and stewardship of public lands.

Admission is $20 per person, and tickets can be purchased online. Let’s “Embrace The Brrr” together and raise money for an incredible cause!

With a limited amount available, interested parties should grab their tickets now! If space allows, we will also have a minimal amount of tickets available at the door. Head to discoveryourforest.org/backcountry-film-festival to claim your spot and watch the trailer. Local sponsors, including Public Lands Stewards, Sisters Movie House, Sunriver SHARC, Hoodoo Ski Area, Pine Mountain Sports, Dudley’s Bookshop Cafe, Outside In and Oregon Adventure Trucks, make this event possible.

discovernw.org