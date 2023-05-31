New Exhibition in the Annex at Franklin Crossing

(Anatomy of a Fern: Whispers of an Ancient Legacy, 27 x 40, Photo Lustre Paper, White Matte, Gold Wood Frame | Courtesy of Scalehouse)

The Annex Presents a New Exhibition —

Elif Koyutürk: Nature’s Luminescence within the Human Spirit

May 30-July 20, 2023

The Annex/Scalehouse Gallery is pleased to announce their new exhibition, Elif Koyutürk: Nature’s Luminescence within the Human Spirit.

This exhibition includes a collection of evocative photographs that will be on view through Wednesday July 20. The Annex presented by Scalehouse is a program of Scalehouse Collaborative of the Arts and is located in the Franklin Crossing Building and is open to the public. Scalehouse Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 1 pm-6 pm, and by appointment.

Statement from the Artist:

“I can feel the rhythms of nature and people in my heart, that’s the reason I’ve been living like a nomad to find a new rhythm that needed a voice to bloom.” ~Elif Koyutürk

About Elif Koyutürk:

Born in Istanbul, Turkey, Elif Koyutürk is an artist who delves into the aesthetics of invisible emotions, inviting viewers to introspect and explore their inner realms. Through film, painting, and photography, she captures fleeting cultures and indigenous practices, embarking on global journeys to uncover the raw authenticity that humanity embodies.

Drawing inspiration from those who push the boundaries of their life’s purpose, Elif seeks out individuals on the fringes, driven by their own wild calling. Growing up amidst the mountains of Ancient Mesopotamia, she developed a profound connection with Mother Nature, mesmerized by the abundance and enigma of the natural world.

Elif’s artistic creations and studies harmoniously reflect the pure essence of her subjects, capturing nature’s intended beauty. Her captivating imagery serves as a compass, guiding viewers to discover their own North Stars and find the courage to break free from self-imposed limitations.

As a documentary filmmaker and photography artist, Elif intertwines foreign concepts with golden threads, weaving narratives that birth understanding. Her compositions, colors, perspectives, and mastery of light strike viewers with undeniable impact, leaving no room for indifference.

Her approach to life and art is unfiltered and straightforward. Each project becomes a personal challenge, driven by the desire to communicate stories of genuine hearts and authentic nature. Elif’s humanitarian endeavors extend beyond her artistic pursuits, as she has dedicated time to support refugees in war-torn Syria, children in impoverished Turkish villages, and under-resourced youth in inner-city areas of the United States. In her commitment to giving back, she established Art for Humanity, a program that raises funds for victims of Turkey’s earthquakes through the sale of limited edition prints.

With unwavering passion and a raw artistic vision, Elif Koyutürk captures the essence of the human experience, revealing the beauty that lies within untold stories and unexplored landscapes.

About Scalehouse:

Scalehouse is a multidisciplinary contemporary arts center convening diverse thinkers for in-depth discussions, artistic collaborations, exhibitions and events, including Bend Design Week and Scalehouse Gallery. Scalehouse believes our shared future presents complex challenges and opportunities, not just benefiting from creativity but requiring it. We are committed to programming that’s accessible, provocative, extraordinary and inclusive — always with an eye toward a better future.

scalehouse.org