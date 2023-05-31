Meet the Folks Behind In the Arena

(Barrel racer Kysariah Brinson shows off her custom hat, which features her horse, Chad. Brinson will be at the Museum June 3 for the special event | Photo by Gabriela Hasbun)
Celebrating Black Rodeo:
Meet Those In the Arena
Dive deeper into the original High Desert Museum exhibition In the Arena: Photographs from America’s Only Touring Black Rodeo. Photographer Gabriela Hasbun and barrel racer Kysariah Brinson will meet visitors at the Museum on Saturday, June 3 to share more about Black rodeo!
Hasbun’s work has appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone and other publications. She documented the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo for more than a decade, photographing the showstopping style and skill of Black cowboys and cowgirls.
Brinson has participated in rodeo since she was 9 years old and competes nationally. She intends to engage kids while at the Museum with rodeo-themed activities.
Ropers and Riders: Learn about In the Arena
Saturday, June 3
10am-3pm
Free with Museum admission
Learn More