Brian August Named Executive Director of Tower Theatre Foundation

Brian August has joined the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation as executive director, marking an exciting new chapter for the historic performing arts theatre. Under August’s leadership, the board and staff are looking ahead with renewed energy and commitment to creativity, connection and community.

August brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the nonprofit sector, including roles at CauseMic, the Oregon Humane Society, and Slalom Consulting. His expertise in strategic planning, team development, and sustainable growth; paired with a deep passion for arts and culture, makes him the right leader to guide the theatre forward.

A resident of Bend, he is also a volunteer board member of the Humane Society of Central Oregon and has a longstanding commitment to community-based service.

towertheatre.org