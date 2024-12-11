Brooks Resources’ 2025 Wall Calendar Features Sparkling Smith Rock in the Snow

(Photo courtesy of Brooks Resources)

Brooks Resources’ annual wall calendar has just been produced and is as beautiful as ever. The real estate developer’s annual tradition of gifting these calendars to community members is a much-anticipated holiday event.

This year’s stunning image is a sunrise at a (snowy) Smith Rock, taken by Nate Wyeth Photography. Wyeth is an adventure photographer, videographer, and designer, based in Bend. He specializes in lifestyle and landscape photography.

Valerie Yost, director of Marketing for Brooks Resources, said, “Each year we seek out the most spectacular photography to feature on our calendar, and this year we think we’ve really captured both the essence of our area and the season with this image by Nate Wyeth. Surprisingly, this is the first time we’ve featured Smith Rock on our calendar since its inception in the early 80s.”

As in years past, Brooks Resources has partnered with Bend High Ski Team which will distribute free calendars to local businesses and gathering spots throughout the community on December 18. The company also encourages folks to stop by to pick up one (or more!) free calendars at their office, located at 409 NW Franklin Avenue in downtown Bend. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5pm.

About Brooks Resources Corporation:

Brooks Resources Corporation is one of Central Oregon’s oldest and most respected real estate development companies. Since 1969, Brooks Resources has built master-planned, mixed-use neighborhoods, luxury residential neighborhoods and vacation resorts, as well as commercial campuses and mixed-use buildings. Brooks Resources is committed to the preservation of the natural environment around development, positive, thoughtful growth and giving back to the community it serves.

brooksresources.com