(The Patriarch by James Parsons)

Ring It In — Friday, December 27, 2024:

Sisters Oregon Fourth Friday Art Walk from 4-7pm

Makin’ it Local celebrates the year-end and new beginnings with Oregon Sparkling Wine from Sokol Blosser and a group showcase featuring new work by Kathy Deggendorfer, Megan Marie Myers, Lindsay Gilmore, Rachel Dantona, James Parsons, Quail Lane Press, Green Bird Press, Mitch Jewelry, Julie Hamilton, Susan Luckey Higdon, Kara Frampton, Cheryl Chapman, Kari Phillips, Terri Axness, and Sheila Dunn.

Hors d’oeuvres, Oregon Sokol Blosser sparkling wine, Deschutes Brewery IPA, and Makin’ it Local’s “famous” gingersnaps cookies served.

Location: Makin’ It Local: 281 W Cascade Avenue, Sisters, Oregon 97759

More info: makinitlocal.com • @makinitlocal • 541-904-4722

Artist Showcase:

Dates: December 27, 2024 through February 28, 2025

Holiday Hours: (December) Daily 10 am to 6 pm – Closed Christmas and New Year’s Day.

January/February Winter Hours: Friday – Monday 10am to 5pm

About Makin’ it Local:

We are Makin’ it Local and celebrating Oregon art, photography, fine crafts, jewelry, ceramics, gifts and more. Stop by today — Seriously Great Art.

