Thursday Nights in December

(Graphic courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Winter Nights returns this week with Feels Like Flannel

Experience the Museum every Thursday evening in December during Winter Nights — a special time of extended evening hours, engaging exhibitions and festive activities for all.

This Thursday, December 12, join us for Feels Like Flannel! Coinciding with our exhibition Blood, Sweat & Flannel, wear your favorite flannel shirt and be prepared to create flannel art!

Local food and beverage vendors will provide tasty samples, and dinner or a treat will be available in the Rimrock Café. Silver Sage Trading will offer complimentary gift wrapping. And everyone’s favorites — cookie decorating and storytelling — will be available all evening long.

Space is limited for Winter Nights — members and non-members … please RSVP today!

Winter Nights

Every Thursday in December, 4-7:30pm

Adults and member guests with RSVP: $10

Adults and member guests at door: $12

Ages 3-12 with RSVP or at door: $6

Ages 2 and under: Free

Members get in free!

Museum members who bring a nonmember guest will have their names entered into a raffle to win a wonderful Winter Nights prize!

RVSP

highdesertmuseum.org