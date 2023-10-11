Buckle Your Theatre Seats!

(Photo by Thaddeus Hink)

Oregonians rejoice! British comedy legends James & Jamesy are touring their wildly popular holiday classic O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy throughout the Beaver State, with shows in Portland (December 3), Bend (December 5), Salem (December 6), Beaverton (December 8) and Eugene (December 9 and 10).

For over a decade, the three-time London Impresario Award-winning duo James & Jamesy (aka Aaron Malkin and Alastair Knowles) have been flooding theatres with joy and laughter in their wildly popular multi-award winning tea-themed comedy.

Reminiscent of classic British pantos, O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy is rich with wordplay, comic physicality, and cleverly crafted interactive elements, yet it is the duo’s boundless imagination and endearing chemistry that provide the real magic of this play.

“The Christmas season is the time of year when we are encouraged to dream big, embrace imagination, and celebrate child-like excitement for magic and merriment,” says Alastair Knowles, who plays Jamesy. “With O Christmas Tea, we bring together multiple generations in the theatre, laughing and enjoying each other’s company — and ours.”

James and Jamesy have already won just about every comedy award they can, and the reason is obvious: these two are exceptional. Stepping away from their Off-Broadway run, the duo are delighting thousands of audience members across the Pacific Northwest this holiday season.

Fans and critics alike are in awe of the duo’s ability to elicit a sense of play in a room full of adults. “No other holiday show does what O Christmas Tea does. You emerge from it invigorated, rejuvenated, and joyful that the child in you is now awake,” says reviewer Christopher Hoile (Stage Door Toronto) in his five-star review of the show.

Juxtaposing British propriety with an unabashed love for the unexpected, O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy casts away the conventions of theatre and joyously breaks the fourth wall. In fact, just about the only thing these two don’t break is their Royal Doulton tea set in this wonderful evening of play and whimsy.

Leap to get tickets at OChristmasTea.com.