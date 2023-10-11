New Roundabout Sculpture in NE Bend & New Paint at Colorado & Simpson Roundabout Art

Late last week Golden Squirrel’s Wondrous World by Michael Stutz was installed in the roundabout at Butler Market Road, Empire Avenue & 27th Street roundabout. The woven steel wheel connects the timber mills from Bend’s past, the rolling wheels of cars, and a hamster wheel — humorously representing the routine of daily life. Inside the wheel are silicon bronze strips in blue and green hues where the sunlight will sparkle through the openings. The circle of life center curves out like a partial globe, evoking the waters of the Deschutes River and our blue Earth. Atop the 24 ft. sculpture is a playful golden squirrel offering a striking presence above the traffic signs and cars at this busy roundabout. “This sculpture playfully celebrates the region’s connection to nature, and the familiar routine of peoples’ daily lives,” said Michael Stutz. This marks the twenty-third roundabout art installation within the city limits of Bend.

The sculpture titled Red Sides by Miles Pepper in the roundabout at Colorado Avenue and Simpson Avenue will be deinstalled and repainted this fall. The kinetic fish were installed in 2001. The red accent on each fish will be repainted with an industrial paint coating that comes with a warranty and will last for at least 20 years. This is the same high-quality paint recently used on the repainting of Gilded River, the artistic grouping of several Aspen inspired trees at Third Street & Murphy Road. The much-loved colorful fish will be reinstalled by the end of November.

The repainting of Red Sides is covered in the City of Bend’s ongoing conservation budget for its public art collection. AiPP, with financial support from the Bend Foundation and generous community donations, commissioned and paid for both sculptures and gifted the works of art to the City of Bend. No tax dollars are used to purchase roundabout art.

About Art in Public Places:

Art in Public Places is a non-profit organization that has donated public art throughout the city of Bend, Oregon since 1973. For over 40 years Art in Public Places has created an enhanced visual environment for Bend residents and promoted tourism and economic vitality through the artistic design of public spaces.

artinpublicplaces.org