(Renee Patrick on the Blue Mountains Trail | Photo courtesy of Greater Hells Canyon Council)

Take a trip into the stunning landscapes of northeastern Oregon’s newest long-distance trail in the presentation: Discover the new Blue Mountains Trail at Mountain Supply in Bend on Tuesday, October 24 at 6:30pm.

The Blue Mountains Trail is 530-mile route between Joseph and John Day established in 2021 by Greater Hells Canyon Council (GHCC) as physical and symbolic connection among the diverse human and non-human communities of Northeast Oregon. The route is an invitation to experience and protect the unparalleled cultural, historical, and ecological splendors of Northeast Oregon.

Bend local and experienced long-distance hiker Renee Patrick will cover the history of creating this new trail, share a glimpse into the incredible vistas of the Blue Mountains, and regale attendees with stories from her 2020 solo hike to ground truth trail conditions in the development of this new route.

Patrick hiked almost 600-miles to explore what became the 530-mile trail. She is a triple-crown thru-hiker, has worked to develop the 750-mile Oregon Desert Trail for the Oregon Natural Desert Association for the last eight years, and this year launched a long-distance trail consulting business.

“I think backpackers have a unique connection to the land because we spend so much time living and walking through places like the Wallowa Mountains, along the North Fork of the John Day River, and through the Strawberry Mountain Wilderness,” Patrick said. “A conservation organization creating a trail to help connect the recreation community to the environmental issues facing this corner of Oregon shows incredible vision and creativity. I’m excited to be a part of the effort!”

Other Blue Mountains Trail events are scheduled to be held in Portland on October 17, Boise on November 15. Events in La Grande and Walla Walla will be announced soon. The fall event series will introduce trail users and outdoors people of all kinds to plan a trip on the Blue Mountains Trail.

Logistical resources are available from GHCC to plan short day hikes, exhilarating backpacking adventures, or even a full end-to-end thru-hike from John Day to Joseph. Find all the information at hellscanyon.org/blue-mountains-trail.

Greater Hells Canyon Council works to connect, protect, and restore the wild lands, waters, native species and habitats of the Greater Hells Canyon Region, ensuring a legacy of healthy ecosystems for future generations.

hellscanyon.org