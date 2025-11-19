Business Oregon Selects New Arts & Culture Director

Business Oregon recently announced the hiring of Amy Lewin as the new Arts and Culture director, overseeing the Oregon Arts Commission and the Oregon Cultural Trust programming at Business Oregon. Lewin brings more than 15 years of leadership experience in cultural programming, strategic communications, and statewide engagement to the role. As the Arts and Culture Director, Lewin will be a part of Business Oregon’s leadership team, reporting to agency Director Sophorn Cheang. Lewin will lead the development and implementation of policies and programs that support Oregon’s vibrant arts and culture sectors, critical to a thriving economy.

“Amy’s deep experience in community engagement, public-private partnerships, and inclusive storytelling makes her uniquely qualified to lead this work,” said Sophorn Cheang, director of Business Oregon. “Her leadership will be instrumental in strengthening Oregon’s creative economy and ensuring that arts and culture remain central to our state’s identity and prosperity.”

Lewin will also work closely with the Oregon Arts Commission and the Oregon Cultural Trust Board to advance a shared vision for arts and cultural vitality across the state.

“Through the uncertainty of the past few years, Oregon’s cultural sector has continued to inspire with its creativity and resilience,” said Sean Andries, chair of the Oregon Cultural Trust. “Amy Lewin’s leadership brings a steady, experienced, and deeply collaborative presence at a time when our community needs it most. I am excited for the advocacy, vision, and support she will bring to Oregon’s artists, organizations, and communities.”

“Amy Lewin’s strategic, heart-centered, and nimble leadership style is a precious asset,” said Subashini Ganesan, chair of the Oregon Arts Commission. “We are thrilled to be the beneficiaries of such strength. I am particularly excited for our statewide stakeholders to build relationships with Amy so that, together, we can work towards sustainability for our creative communities.”

Lewin previously served as vice president of Brand and Strategic Partnerships at Oregonian Media Group, where she launched Here is Oregon, a statewide digital storytelling platform that celebrated Oregon’s cultural and creative assets. Her career includes leadership roles in nonprofit, media, and public sectors, with a focus on equity, economic development, and cultural inclusion.

“I’m honored to step into this role at a time when creativity and collaboration are vital to our state’s future,” said Lewin. “Oregon’s art and cultural sectors are not just about expression, they are drivers of innovation, identity, and economic vitality. I look forward to partnering statewide to keep Oregon’s creative spirit thriving.”

Lewin holds a bachelor of science in journalism from the University of Oregon and recently completed a Graduate Certificate in Emerging COO Leadership from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

