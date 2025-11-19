Meadow Sky Productions Presents Little Women

(Graphic courtesy of Meadow Sky Productions)

Celebrate the holiday season with us in Concord, Massachusetts this December for one of the most beloved tales of all time, Little Women, adapted by Marisha Chamberlain from the novel by Louisa May Alcott. With performances December 4-13, this show is the perfect way for friends and family to launch into the holiday season.

This adaptation spotlights one busy, busy year in the March sister’s lives. Featuring favorite moments and fabulous performances, Little Women is a heart-warming story of family and fortitude.

Performances are at Open Space Event Studios in Bend.

Concessions will be available for purchase. Group pricing for groups 10+ is available by emailing meadowskyproductions@gmail.com

Doors will open 30 minutes before listed show time. Seating is limited in this venue. Tickets are $30 both online and at the door.

December 4 • 7pm (Doors open 6:30pm)

December 5 • 7pm (Doors open 6:30pm)

December 6 • 2pm (Doors open 1:30pm)

December 6 • 7pm (Doors open 6:30pm)

December 11 • 7pm (Doors open 6:30pm)

December 12 • 7pm (Doors open 6:30pm)

December 13 • 2pm (Doors open 1:30pm)

December 13 • 7pm (Doors open 6:30pm)

Ticket Link: meadowskyproductions.com/purchase-tickets

Event Location: Open Space Event Studios – 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend

meadowskyproductions.com