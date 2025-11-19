HDCM Announces 2025-26 Spotlight Chamber Players

((L-R) Ezra Oncken, Parker Carlson, Harper Renfroe, Madeleine Bloom, Peyton Cape. Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) announces the students selected for this year’s Spotlight Chamber Players program: Madeleine Bloom (violin), Peyton Cape (cello), Parker Carlson (violin), Ezra Oncken (violin), and Harper Renfroe (piano).

This program provides advanced training and regular chamber music instruction to dedicated young musicians in Central Oregon. Participants work in small ensembles and perform throughout the year at HDCM events and in the community.

“We are excited to welcome this talented group of students and look forward to hearing them perform together this season,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “The Spotlight Chamber Players program has become a cornerstone of our educational outreach, helping to develop musicianship, collaboration, and confidence in young performers.”

Auditions are held annually, and open to students of stringed instruments or pianists with three or more years of private study and intermediate to advanced levels of playing. This year’s students come from the private teaching studios of Jay Bednorz, Peter Brownlee, Kara Eubanks, Lenore Gilbert, and Aria Hartley. The members, aged 11 to 16, attend local schools including High Desert Middle School, Eastmont School, Redmond Proficiency Academy, Cascades Academy, and Summit High School.

HDCM Spotlight Chamber Players and all Educational Outreach programs are sponsored by the Brooks Resources Corporation.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Join us in our eighteenth season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community! Come hear the music!

