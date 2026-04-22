Caldera High School Theatre Presents Newsies, the Hit Broadway Musical

(Photo courtesy of Caldera High School Theatre)

Caldera High School Theatre invites the community to experience Disney’s Newsies this May, a high-energy musical filled with unforgettable songs, dynamic choreography and an inspiring, true story.

Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, Newsies follows Jack Kelly and a determined group of young newsboys who rally together to stand up for what’s right. Featuring beloved songs like Carrying the Banner, Seize the Day and Santa Fe,” the show delivers a thrilling, feel-good experience for audiences of all ages.

This ambitious production highlights the depth of talent within Caldera’s theatre program:

60+ students involved across cast, crew and live pit orchestra

A large student-built set

High-energy choreography and show-stopping musical numbers

Following a fall season that saw multiple sold-out performances, excitement is already building for this spring production.

“After the incredible success we saw with Frozen in the fall, we’re so excited to bring Newsies to the stage,” said director Lindsay Nickerson. “It’s a high-energy, uplifting show full of heart, and our students have poured so much into the music, dancing and storytelling”

The production highlights the depth of Caldera High School Theatre’s performing arts program and the collaborative work of students across all areas of theatre production.

Show Dates: May 7, 9, 15, 16 at 7pm

Matinees: May 9, 16 at 2pm

Location: Caldera High School Auditorium – 60925 SE 15th St., Bend

Tickets & Info: bit.ly/4cVZBKz

$10 Student/Senior

$15 General Admission

This show is expected to draw families across Central Oregon — early ticket reservations are encouraged.

Instagram with rehearsal photos and videos: @CalderaTheatre

About Caldera Theatre:

Caldera Theatre is the performing arts program at Caldera High School in Bend, Oregon. Known for its dedication to creative excellence, Caldera Theatre provides students with opportunities to develop their talents in acting, music, dance, technical theatre and more. The program emphasizes collaboration, innovation and the celebration of the arts, while producing high-quality performances that engage and inspire the community. Caldera Theatre continues to be a vibrant cornerstone of the school’s cultural life.

Caldera Theatre: bit.ly/4cVZBKz • IG: @CalderaTheatre