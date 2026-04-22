Last Chance to Explore Hilary Baker’s Stunning Moths

(Navigator, 2025, acrylic on canvas, by Hilary Baker)

Exhibition Closing Soon

Explore the beauty and mystery of moths in Prophets

Don’t miss your final chance to experience Prophets – Paintings by Hilary Baker, closing Sunday, April 26.

Through 18 bright, lavish renderings, artist Hilary Baker prompts visitors to pay more attention to moths large and small. Discover for yourself. Her examination of moths brings to light images of spiritual messengers, capable of transformations and navigating darkness.

Prophets – Paintings by Hilary Baker

Open through Sunday, April 26

Free with admission.

Join the Conversation

Exploring identity and history with author Susan Kamei

Susan Kamei’s book, When Can We Go Back to America?, grapples with contradictions between the ideas this country was founded on and the mass incarceration of Japanese Americans.

On Thursday, April 30, join us for an evening of thoughtful dialogue and community connection with renowned author Kamei as she reflects on what it means to be an American today.

250 in the West: Citizenship

With Susan Kamei, author of When Can We Go Back to America?

Thursday, April 30 | 6pm, program begins at 6:30pm

Reception with no-host bar and light appetizers included.

$12, members receive 20% discount

Indigenous Speakers Series

Exploring sovereignty, identity and our digital landscapes

Acclaimed artist Frank Buffalo Hyde (Onondaga/Niimíipuu) has featured his work in several Museum exhibitions including Sensing Sasquatch and Art in the West.

On Thursday, May 7, join us as Hyde takes to the speaker’s podium for an exploration of identity, history, and how sovereignty is implemented in our modern digital landscape. Delve into the origins of democracy during this special Indigenous Speakers Series event.

Indigenous Speakers Series: Virtual Sovereignty

With artist Frank Buffalo Hyde

Thursday, May 7 | 6pm, program begins at 6:30pm

$8, members receive 20% discount; free for Tribal members

This project is supported in part by Creative West, which receives support in part from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

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