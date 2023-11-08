((Left) November Snow by Margorie Cossairt, (Right) Ceramic vace by David Lloyd Warren)

November is the official “Give Thanks” month, and members of the Artists’ Gallery Sunriver (located in The Village at Sunriver) are ready to say thank you for the opportunity to provide Central Oregon residents and guests with beautiful art pieces. Please visit the Gallery for Second Saturday, November 11 from 4-6pm and share food, drink, and conversation. We will all give thanks for a great afternoon!

Featured artists this month include painter/ceramicist Margorie Cossairt. Cossairt, who has been with the Gallery since its inception, is one of the most popular artists in the Gallery. Each of the artist’s pieces captures a bit of the essence of Central Oregon by utilizing a clever combination of spontaneity and control of her primary media — watercolor. Viewers don’t have to know how difficult this is to appreciate the beauty of each piece. The fluidity of a water medium and the interaction of the pigment with the water are just a beginning. In experimenting and discovering different techniques, Cossairt is mostly intuitive, working in a carefree manner to create shapes and textures that ultimately result in a representation of reality.

Cossairt’s painting, Last Blooms is a perfect example of the result of this technique. Her painting, Camouflaged depicts a beautiful and realistic quail hiding in brush that is depicted in a very fluid manner. November Snow appears to be more realistic, but the use of loose brush strokes and flowing water and paint totally capture the landscape scene and atmosphere.

As if her paintings are not enough, the artist also creates small ceramic pieces that the Gallery has great difficulty keeping in stock because they are so popular!

The second November featured artist is making his debut appearance. Pottery artist David Lloyd Warren creates ceramics that are informed by his love for architecture, design, modern art, and the natural world. His pieces are about the exploration of form and surface and made using a slab roller and extruder from low-fire clay. The glazes are sprayed, and the pieces are fired in oxidation in an electric kiln. A pattern for each piece is created from tarpaper. Although each piece is beautiful, many of them are also functional. Glazes are spectacularly applied resulting in almost neon colors with rich decorative textures.

The Artists’ Gallery is in Building 19, Sunriver Village next door to the Mexican restaurant.

ArtistsGallerySunriver.com • 541-593-4382