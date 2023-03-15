(Photo courtesy of Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory)

Have you ever looked at the world around you and been captivated by its beauty and intricacy? Have you ever been moved to capture it in some way to remember that precise moment or state of things?

If the answer is yes, Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory has a treat for you! Even if you are not artistically inclined, you can nature journal. Local expert Christine Elder has all the tips, tricks, and guidance you need to accurately and artistically capture a moment in time.

Join us for a Twilight Talk which will introduce you to the world of Nature Journaling and start you on the road to sketching on March 19 at 7 pm. This is a free lecture with a suggested donation of $10.

For a more in-depth lesson on Nature Journaling, you can attend Christine’s workshop on March 31 at 1 pm. This spring break special program will include admission to the Nature Center and our botanic garden where if you look closely, you will observe the first hints of spring.

