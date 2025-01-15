Call for Submissions

Unleash your creativity to support animals in need! The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) is seeking submissions for HSCO’s 13th annual Pup Crawl logo. This beloved event unites HSCO and Central Oregon brewpubs to raise awareness and vital funds for the animals of Central Oregon.

The winning logo will be prominently featured on HSCO Pup Crawl drinking glass, accessories, and promotional materials. Proceeds from sales will provide essential care and medical treatment for the thousands of vulnerable animals HSCO serves each year.

Showcase your artwork on over 600 collectible glasses and accessories knowing that your creativity is helping animals in need. HSCO’s Pup Crawl is seeking an original, appealing, and recognizable design that captures the spirit of this fun, community-centered event.

Official Contest Rules:

Submission Guidelines:

Deadline : 11:59pm PT on January 30, 2025 How to Enter : Email your design to lynne@hsco.org. Name your design file with submitters first initial and last name (e.g. JSmith.pdf). Include full name, email, and phone/text number in your email. Design Specifications : The logo must include the words “Pup Crawl” and either “Humane Society of Central Oregon” or “HSCO.” Request HSCO logo files by emailing lynne@hsco.org. Designs should be suitable for one-color printing on glass, with an option full-color version for promotional materials. Logos will be scaled for use on glasses, accessory labels, posters, and digital media.



File Requirements : Vector-bases files (.ai, .eps, .pdf) are preferred. The winning artist may need to provide a high-resolution file with fonts saved as outlines and all images embedded.



Multiple logo designs are accepted by one person.



By submitting an entry, the artist attests that is their original work and that they hold all necessary rights and permissions to use any included elements. The winning artist grants HSCO the exclusive right to the design for promotional, marketing, and any other items or materials. HSCO will not provide any financial compensation for the artwork or the artist’s efforts.

Winner Selection: HSCO’s Pup Crawl team will select the winning design and notify the artist on or about January 30, 2025. Pup Crawl Prizes: The winning artist will receive: Recognition in HSCO’s Pup Crawl promotions. Four collectible drinking glasses and two accessories featuring their design Four Pup Crawl passes to enjoy the event

About the Humane Society of Central Oregon:

The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) has been serving the community since 1961, and endeavors to strengthen the human-animal bond by advocating and compassionately caring for animals. HSCO is a Socially Conscious Shelter that strives to ensure the best possible outcomes for homeless companion animals in our care and the community. At the core, HSCO works in collaboration with partners and the community to support the individual needs of people and their pets by providing access to thoughtful resources and services to improve the welfare of all vulnerable animals.

