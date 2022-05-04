Call To Art & Artist Workshops

SAGEBRUSHERS ART SOCIETY

sagebrushersartofbend.com • 541-617-0900

All classes listed below held at 117 SW Roosevelt Ave., Bend

Wise Woman Emerging – Mixed Media Collage with Maria Wattier & Mattie Swanson

May 8, 1-5pm

Join Maria Wattier and Mattie Swanson for a monthly gathering of women creating and expressing feminine soul wisdom through mixed-media collage. No experience necessary, instruction and encouragement available as needed! Cost: $20 for workshop and $12 for journal. Please come join us for a delightful afternoon in a circle of women. For more information contact Mattie at swany139@hotmail.com or 541-610-2677.

Painting in Action with David Kinker

Thursdays, May 5 & 12, 9:30am-12pm

Learn how to make your brushes dance to color harmony — and much, much more! Improve your creative outcomes by approaching painting as a process. All mediums are welcome. Lecture, acrylic painting demonstration, and hands on individual instruction. $35/class. For more information contact dkinker@bendbroadband.com.

Composition Boot Camp for Oil & Pastel with Barbara Jaeneckie

May 21-23, 10am-5pm

Composition is one of the most difficult skills for an artist to learn, but it is often one of the least practiced and studied skills. In this workshop, local artist Barbara Jaeneckie (barbarajaenicke.com) will take you way beyond simply finding a focal point or minding the rules of thirds. You will learn to simplify and edit your composition, to focus on the “bones” of the painting, and to think in terms of shape and proportion. The three-day workshop cost is $400. To register, contact Nancy Misek at nancym2010@bendbroadband.com.

Abstracting the Still Life with Ken Marunowski

May 28-29; 9am-4pm

Join local artist Ken Marunowski (kennethmarunowski.com) for this two-day workshop focused on abstracting the still life. Participants will explore processes that help them move from accuracy to abstraction using drawing, the incremental addition of color and eventually resulting in full color studies. The workshop will use acrylic paints, with all materials provided: artists who work in other media are welcome. To register, send your name, phone number and email address to Barbara Crislip at barbjc45@yahoo.com or call 530-209-3492. The two-day workshop cost is $285 for SageBrushers Art Society members and $310 for non-members.

CASCADE FINE ART WORKSHOPS

Contact Sue at info@cascadefineartworkshops.com for more information.

2022 WORKSHOPS ARE STARTING TO FILL!

Register today!

To register, contact Sue at info@cascadefineartworkshops.com

COVID regulations at the time of workshop will apply.

Creating Energy & Life in Your Paintings with Michele Usibelli

Oil, acrylic, gouache, pastel & watercolor students welcome — Demos in oil.

May 16-18 — $500

This workshop is a ‘go’! Only a few openings left!!

Painting Portraits from Photos with Ted Nuttall

Watercolor Portraits

June 20-24 — $795

Registration Deadline extended to May 20!

Modern Impressionism in Action with Colley Whisson

Plein Air & Studio Workshop

Oil & acrylic artists welcome — Demos in oil.

October 19-22

Registration Deadline is May 1.

CALL FOR ARTISTS

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon’s (UUFCO) Art Resource Team will be presenting a new exhibit, Fabric, Fiber, Paper, to be featured in our Linus Pauling Gallery from June 5, 2022 through August 7, 2022. We invite artists to submit up to three digital images for consideration. Wearable art is eligible in addition to framed images. We do require that all framed submissions be secured by wire hangers ready for hanging on our gallery hardware. Garments can be hung on clothes hangers. Currently, we are not able to showcase free-standing three-dimensional art.

Early submissions are appreciated and all selected entries are due by Sunday, June 5. Please include title and approximate dimensions of each submission for consideration.

Send images to Virlene Arnold at virlenearnold@icloud.com, 541-408-0019.

UUFCO is located at 61980 Skyline Ranch Road in Bend. Office: 541-385-3908.

CALL TO ARTISTS — RED CHAIR GALLERY

Red Chair Gallery, an award-winning art gallery located in downtown Bend, is seeking a new 2D artist. All 2D mediums are welcome to apply. If you are interested in joining us, stop by the gallery (at the corner of Bond St. and Oregon Ave.) and pick up an application for jurying.

103 NW Oregon Ave., 541-306-3176, redchairgallerybend.com