Calling All Writers

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Waterston Desert Writing Prize

Submit your writing proposals for the 2026 Prize

Submissions are now open for the 2026 Waterston Desert Writing Prize, an annual celebration of emerging nonfiction writers whose work reflects a connection to the desert.

Now in its 12th year, the Prize provides financial and other support to writers including a $3,000 cash prize and an awards ceremony at the Museum in the fall.

The 2026 submission window closes Friday, May 1 at 11:59pm.

2026 Waterston Desert Writing Prize Submissions

Now through Friday, May 1 at 11:59pm

Talk and Book Signing

Discover the stories of author Linda Meanus on January 24

Hear the stories and experiences of My Name Is LaMoosh author Linda Meanus (Warm Springs) during a compelling talk and book signing on Saturday, January 24.

Meanus grew up near Celilo Falls and teaches broad audiences about Indigenous ways of life and ongoing connections to the Columbia River. A book signing follows the event, with her book available for purchase at Silver Sage Trading.

Talk and Book Signing with Author Linda Meanus

Saturday, January 24 | 1:30pm

$5 for the talk, 20% discount for members; free for Tribal members

Space is limited.

highdesertmuseum.org