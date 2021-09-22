Experience Desert Landscapes Through Spoken Words of Its Writers

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Put your party hat on and celebrate this year’s Waterston Desert Writing Prize. Join us in the virtual world on Wednesday, September 29 from 6:30-7:30pm for a festive evening of readings from the Prize winner, Ceal Klingler, finalists Joe Wilkins and Charles Hood and more.

We are honored to be joined at the Museum by this year’s winner of the Waterston Desert Writing Prize, Ceal Klingler for How We Live With Each Other ( lookwhereyoulive.net ).

Her submission addresses how animals, plants and other organisms have created livable places with each other at the westernmost overlap of the Mojave and Great Basin deserts. She asks how much we are a part of each other, how much depends on being a good neighbor and how we can survive our collective futures together.

The Waterston Desert Writing Prize honors literary nonfiction that illustrates artistic excellence, sensitivity to place, and desert literacy with the desert as both subject and setting.

We’re honored to include 2021 Waterston Guest Judge Elizabeth Woody (Navajo, Warm Springs, Wasco, Yakama) in our celebration. Woody, former Oregon Poet Laureate, will do a poetry reading.

This event is free, but registration is required.

RSVP here: highdesertmuseum.org/events/waterston-ceremony .