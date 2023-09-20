Campfire Hotel is Preparing for a Thrilling Fall

A visit to Campfire Hotel this fall has quite the allure. The much-anticipated Fire On The Mountain wing restaurant will open on property, Campfire Hotel’s signature anniversary party will return in October for the third straight year, and the Oregon Whiskey Festival will uncork steps from the Campfire Hotel.

Portland’s favorite wing joint, Fire on The Mountain Buffalo Wings is excited to open its doors this October. Their fourth location will be adjacent to the Campfire Hotel and a few steps from the Canteen bar. FOTM aims to grow its signature community vibe and loyal following in Bend by serving ethically farmed wings and pouring hoppy beer from Fire on the Mountain’s Brewing Company.

Campfire Hotel, which opened in October 2020, commemorates the anniversary with an annual Nightmare on 3rd Street Halloween-themed weekend. Festivities begin on October 27, with Friday The 13th “dive-in” horror movie event, food and drinks available at Canteen. Entry is free to hotel guests and $20 for outside guests. On October 28, Justin Buckles Halloween Diva Drag Brunch returns, featuring the best from Portland and local Bend favorites for an afternoon of Halloween-inspired drag, burlesque, acrobatics, dancing, and outrageous fun. Doors open at noon, the show begins at 2pm. Tickets are $25, and the event is for adults 21+ only. The party continues at Bend’s new pop-up club night, featuring DJ Duo CLICHÉ, throwing spooky good beats. The party starts at 7pm and ends at midnight. For more information, contact Campfire Hotel directly at campfirehotel.com.

On September 22- 23, Oregon Spirit Distillers will celebrate its third annual Oregon Whiskey Festival. Taste whiskey mashed, fermented, distilled, and aged in Oregon. This event is a celebration of the exceptional whiskey produced in Oregon and the recognition of distillers committed to the art and craft of distilling. And a room at Campfire Hotel puts you only steps away from the action.

For more epic PNW vibes and fall fun, guests are encouraged to visit Campfire’s Camp Store with s’more-making kits, buckets of beer for stargazing, breakfast burritos for early morning pursuits, Rumpl Blankets for cool nights, and fido-friendly amenities.

Campfirehotel.com