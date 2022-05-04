Join us for Hearth Festival June 10-12

(Graphic | Courtesy of Caldera Arts)

Caldera’s inaugural Hearth Festival is a multi-day public event with performances, visual art, family-friendly workshops and outdoor activities at our 119-acre Arts Center near Sisters. Hearth Festival is a time to come together to connect, celebrate and grow our community through art and food!

Friday, June 10

Unit Souzou Performance Preview

(limited tickets available)

Saturday, June 11

FREE Festival Activities all day!

Sunday, June 12

Artist Talk and Unit Souzou Performance

(limited tickets available)

FEATURED PERFORMER: UNIT SOUZOU (Portland, OR)

Each year, the festival will feature the work of an artist from our Artist in Residency (AiR) Program. This year, we are excited to feature Michelle Fujii (AiR Alum ’18) of Unit Souzou and their project Constant State of Otherness; a multidisciplinary performance weaving storytelling, taiko, and Japanese folk dance to explore themes of otherness, togetherness, isolation, alienation, and displacement. Whether you are new to Caldera or a longtime community member, we are excited to welcome you to the Arts Center and share the work, conversations, land, and time with you.

Unit Souzou’s performance, Constant State of Otherness is a multi-layered performance exploring the impacts of the universal experiences of othering and alienation. Through taiko, Japanese folk dance, song, and personal story, six performers guide the audience through a four-part journey inspired by experiences of isolation and displacement that come from not having an easy sense of home.

Rooted in ancestral wisdom and survival, Constant State of Otherness resists simplistic translations of language, cultural ways and the complicated emotions that otherness evokes. By allowing their stories to fractally unfold through the resonance of drum, voice and movement, Unit Souzou offers an invitation to locate our shared longing to belong.

PARTICIPATING ARTISTS:

UNIT SOUZOU

HIBA ALI

SPENCER GARLAND

+MORE

FAMILY-FRIENDLY WORKSHOPS BY:

UNIT SOUZOU

DANIEL GYU

JULIE KEEFE

SPENCER GARLAND

+MORE

FOOD:

KOTAIX CATERING

Note: food available for purchase Saturday.

